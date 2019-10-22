Chimbusco Starts IMO2020 Supply Ops

Chimbusco has secured some 4 million tonnes of VLSFO product. File Image / Pixabay / Ship & Bunker

Chimbusco has started the supply of IMO2020 grade bunkers.

The supplier, also known as China Marine Bunker, has also secured some 4 million tonnes of VLSFO product to cover supply from Chinese ports over the coming three quarters, according to a report by Reuters.

The supplier's business is geared heavily towards the supply needs of box shipping giant COSCO Group, ranked by Alphaliner as currently the world's third largest carrier with 2.96 million TEU of capacity, 12.6% of the global total.

Chimbusco is also part of PetroChina and will be selling most of the VLSFO that the state-controlled oil and gas firm produces, according to general manager Sun Hougang.

The comments were made at a recent conference in Zhoushan, the growing Chinese port where PetroChina has also recently obtained a bunker supply licence.