PetroChina Gets Zhoushan Bunker Supply Licence

PetroChina has been awarded a bunker supply licence in Zhoushan, China.

The supplier will include IMO2020 grade fuel among its offering.

“We’ll either import the very low sulfur fuel or produce it ourselves,” an unnamed official at PetroChina Fuel Oil Co. Ltd told Reuters.

PetroChina is one if a number of new faces at the growing port.

On Monday Ship & Bunker reported French oil major Total is also entering the market via a joint-venture with China's Zhejiang Energy.