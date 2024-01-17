Ocean Network Express Orders Methanol-fuelled Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Joint design image by Yangzijiang Shipbuilding representing 6 of the vessels. Image Credit / YS, ONE

Box shipping line Ocean Network Express (ONE) has ordered 12 methanol-fuelled vessels from Chinese shipyards.

Two yards will each build six ships. The newbuilds will be delivered in 2027.

"This significant milestone represents ONE's inaugural fleet of methanol-dual fuel vessels and plays a key role in reaching ONE's sustainable goals as part of the green strategy," the company said in a statement.

The company's green strategy aims to achieve net-zero GHG emissions, encompassing Scope 2 and 3, by 2050.

Singapore-based ONE, which operates a 230-strong fleet, was set up following the integration of the liner services of Japanese shipping companies K LINE, MOL and NYK.