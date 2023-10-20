Evergreen Looks to Secure Green Fuel Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has signed an MoU with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners to jointly explore the production and usage of carbon-neutral e-fuels. Image Credit: Evergreen Marine

Container line Evergreen Marine is looking into the possibility of securing alternative fuel supply for its ships.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners to jointly explore the production and usage of carbon-neutral e-fuels, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The companies will look into the possibility of producing e-fuels in Taiwan using offshore wind, as well as a wider exploration of e-ammonia and e-methanol supply.

"Taiwan has good conditions for offshore wind and with a growing government support for decarbonization it has the potential to become a producer of the future fuel types," Evergreen said in the statement.

"CIP is currently constructing and developing several offshore wind farms in Taiwan with strong ties to the Taiwanese industries and society.

"Evergreen states that its collaboration with CIP represents a further step in the company's strategy to achieve its carbon reduction goals.

"Aligned with the International Maritime Organization's target for shipping of net-zero carbon emissions, Evergreen aims to achieve this goal by 2050.

"The partnership with CIP will support Evergreen in exploring and developing the low-carbon fuel solutions required."