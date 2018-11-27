Singapore Firms to Develop Small-scale LNG Provision

Southeast Asia: LNG opportunity. File image / Pixabay

Two Singapore-based energy companies have joined forces to develop small-scale liquified natural gas (LNG) provision.

SSB Cryogenic Services and Global Petro Storage will work together to expand the small-scale supply chain within southeast Asia where they see opportunities in LNG bunkering, intermediate storage and break-bulk activities, according to energy news provider gasworldd.

Small-scale provision is suited to out-of-way places with fewer energy supply options. It is also suitable for LNG bunkering as ships need the gas in smaller parcels in order to bunker the fuel.

LNG is seen by some commentators in the marine space as a viable alternative to oil-derived bunker fuel.