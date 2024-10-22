Singapore: MPA, IRENA Share Decarbonisation Expertise

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Parties to work together on energy transition. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore's maritime authority, the MPA, and the International Renewable Energy Agency have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on accelerating the maritime energy transition.

The initiative is in line with International Maritime Organisation decarbonisation goals and will bring together the expertise of the two organisations "in renewable energy and maritime innovation to promote knowledge exchange and best practices across the maritime and energy industries, focusing on clean energy infrastructure and supply chains for zero and near-zero emission fuel", according to a statement from the MPA.

Francesco La Camera, IRENA's director-general, said that his organisation recognised international shipping as a hard to decarbonise sector of the global economy.

"Synergies and enhanced collaborations between stakeholders such as this partnership is a prime example of what we need to accelerate the sector's path to net-zero," he said.

IRENA is an inter-governmental agency with 169 member states and the European Union.

Singapore is the world's biggest bunkering hub and a regional centre for trade and shipping services.