Dry Bulk Carrier Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Singapore-flagged vessel is being held at the city-state's Eastern Bunkering Anchorage. File Image / Pixabay

A dry bulk carrier has been arrested in Singapore.

The 93,100 DWT post-Panamax bulker Reachy Spring was detained at 11:40 PM local time on July 24, according to a list of arrested vessels published by Singapore's judiciary.

The Singapore-flagged vessel is being held at Singapore's Eastern Bunkering Anchorage.

The arrest was made on behalf of law firm Allen & Gledhill LLP.

The vessel's commercial controller is Reachy Shipping in Singapore, according to data from maritime intelligence firm VesselsValue.

The reasons for the move against the ship are not clear, but are likely to involve disputes over the payment for goods and services related to the ship's operation.