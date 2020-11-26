Singapore: Voluntary Liquidation for Ocean Tankers Tuas Terminal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ocean Tankers Tuas Terminal to be wound yup. File Image / Pixabay

Hin Leong-linked Ocean Tankers Tuas Terminal is to be wound up, according to a notice posted in the election version the Singapore's Government Gazette.

The November 25 dated notice said the decision on voluntary liquidation was made at an Extraordinary General Meeting on November 20.

Among the other resolutions made, Mr. Abuthahir Abdul Gafoor and Ms. Yessica Budiman of 105 Cecil Street, #22-00 The Octagon, Singapore 069534 were appointed as joint Liquidators.

Both Gafoor and Budiman are listed as directors of corporate restructuring and recovery firm AAG Corporate Advisory.

The Ocean Tankers Tuas Terminal facility includes a 200m berth for barges, a 94,000 cubic metres tank farm and a lubricant plant.

The decision to wind up the unit comes as part of the wider fallout from the collapse of Hin Leong earlier this year.