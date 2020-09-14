Singapore Bunker Demand Jumped by 13.6% on Year in August

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore's bunker market remains healthy despite this year's stresses. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker demand in Singapore, the world's largest marine fuels hub, advanced by 13.6% on the year in August, according to preliminary data from the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA).

Total sales were 4.169 million mt in August, the MPA said Monday, gaining 13.6% from the same month a year earlier but just 0.3% from July's level. The total was the highest since March.

This year's total up to the end of August is now 5.3% higher than the same period of 2019.

Vessel calls to Singapore for bunkering slipped by 0.6% from a year earlier to 3,403 ships in August, meaning the average stem size jumped by 14.3% on the year to about 1,225 mt.

Very low sulfur fuel oil and 0.5% sulfur gasoil and diesel sales fell by 1.9% from July's levels to 2.867 million mt in August, while high sulfur fuel oil (HSFO) sales rose by 3.9% to 1.027 million mt. HSFO's share of total demand was 24.6%.

Sales of 0.1% sulfur gasoil and ultra low sulfur fuel oil jumped by 11.1% on the month to 273,200 mt, the MPA said.