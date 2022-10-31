MPA Reports No Spill From Grounded Tanker in Singapore Strait

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The MPA's patrol crafts are monitoring for any oil spill pollution within Singapore's port limits. File Image / Pixabay

No signs of oil pollution have been seen from the tanker that grounded near Singapore last week, according to the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA).

The Djibouti-registered tanker Young Yong came aground off Takong Kecil in the Singapore Strait on the evening of October 26, the MPA said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The Indonesian authorities are leading efforts to refloat the tanker and prevent oil spills. No injuries to the vessel's crew have been reported, and there have been no signs of oil pollution yet, the MPA said.

The MPA's patrol crafts are monitoring for any oil spill pollution within Singapore's port limits.