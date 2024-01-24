BUNKER JOBS: Sirius Marine Seeks Bunker Operations Executive in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with a diploma in maritime or another relevant discipline. Image Credit: Sirius Marine Pte Ltd

Marine fuel supplier Sirius Marine Pte Ltd is seeking to hire a bunker operations executive in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with a diploma in maritime or another relevant discipline, and preferably some experience in the oil and gas industries, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Daily schedule and planning of bunker delivery and loading

Coordinate the day-to-day operational activities and liaise with external parties to ensure efficient commercial operations

Partner with Sales Manager and Superintendent to ensure minimum downtime of operation.

Sirius Marine was listed by the MPA as Singapore's 30th-largest supplier by volume in 2023.

