BUNKER JOBS: Sirius Marine Seeks Bunker Operations Executive in Singapore

Wednesday January 24, 2024

Marine fuel supplier Sirius Marine Pte Ltd is seeking to hire a bunker operations executive in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with a diploma in maritime or another relevant discipline, and preferably some experience in the oil and gas industries, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Daily schedule and planning of bunker delivery and loading
  • Coordinate the day-to-day operational activities and liaise with external parties to ensure efficient commercial operations
  • Partner with Sales Manager and Superintendent to ensure minimum downtime of operation.

Sirius Marine was listed by the MPA as Singapore's 30th-largest supplier by volume in 2023.

