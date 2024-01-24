Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Sirius Marine Seeks Bunker Operations Executive in Singapore
Wednesday January 24, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with a diploma in maritime or another relevant discipline. Image Credit: Sirius Marine Pte Ltd
Marine fuel supplier Sirius Marine Pte Ltd is seeking to hire a bunker operations executive in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with a diploma in maritime or another relevant discipline, and preferably some experience in the oil and gas industries, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Daily schedule and planning of bunker delivery and loading
- Coordinate the day-to-day operational activities and liaise with external parties to ensure efficient commercial operations
- Partner with Sales Manager and Superintendent to ensure minimum downtime of operation.
Sirius Marine was listed by the MPA as Singapore's 30th-largest supplier by volume in 2023.
