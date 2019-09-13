LNG Bunkering in Malaysia from January 1, 2020

Petronas says it will ake commercial LNG bunkering services available in Malaysia by January 1, 2020.

Vice-president for LNG marketing and trading, Ahmad Adly Alias, said he expects LNG bunkers to make up 7% of the overall marine fuel market by 2030.

"In capitalising this advantage, we have embarked on an initiative to propel Malaysia as an LNG bunkering hub focusing among others, setting up the necessary infrastructures in Pengerang, Johor and Sungai Udang, Melaka,” local media quoted him as saying at the recent Green Shipping Conference, part of World Maritime Week Malaysia.

Petronas is in the process of upgrading its regasification terminal in Sungai Udang, with work scheduled to be completed in 1Q 2020.

That project will then establish the country's second LNG bunkering hub.

The LNG bunkering plans are all part of the government’s recently renewed ambition to make Malaysia a bunkering hub.