Curtail Cruise Ship Emissions, Says Tasmanian Green Politician

Port of Burnie, Tasmania (file image/pixabay)

A Green party candidate standing in Tasmania's state election in May has called for tighter control on cruise ship emissions.

Scott Jordan, an environmental activist and Green Party candidate, has said Tasmania should follow Sydney and act against cruise ship emissions.

Cruise ships keep their engines running to provide power when docked. The emissions produced can be reduced if they switch from 3.5% sulfur fuel oil to 0.1% fuel oil as is the case in Sydney.

Other local politicians have made similar calls for cruise ship emissions to be be curtailed notably in Tasmania's capital port city of Hobart.

Jordan is standing in the Burnie port constituency in the north west of the island.