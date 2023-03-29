Lanka Marine Services is Sri Lanka's First Physical Bunker Supplier to Get ISO 13739:2020 Certification

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Anushka Weeraratne, CEO of Lanka Marine Services (Pvt) Ltd. Image Credit: Lanka Marine Services

Lanka Marine Services (Pvt) Ltd (LMS) has become the first physical bunker supplier in Sri Lanka to be accredited with ISO 13739:2020 certification, the firm has told Ship & Bunker.

ISO 13739:2020 specifies procedures and requirements for the transfer of bunkers to vessels involving bunker tankers, road tankers, and shore pipelines.

The accreditation was received in January 2023.

"This standard scrutinizes the processes of providing MGO, HSFO and LSFO bunkering services as well as the health and safety systems in place," LMS noted.

The certificate process was awarded by BCert.

“LMS stands for delivering core values of enhanced customer service, facilitating quality standards, investing in innovation, and working towards building strong trust levels with our customer,” said Anushka Weeraratne, CEO of Lanka Marine Services (Pvt) Ltd.

“Attainment of the ISO 13739:2020 certification has been a key milestone for LMS, and thus establishes our commitment to our quality management policies.

"LMS has proven to continuously add value and has been a devoted professional in the bunker industry in over the years, and we will continue to be par with the industry requirements and aim to raise our customer service levels”

LMS is a provider of bunkering services with expertise over three decades and operating in all commercial ports in Sri Lanka. The company operates under the umbrella of the John Keells Group, Sri Lanka’s largest listed blue-chip conglomerate.