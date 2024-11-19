Singapore: MPA Launches Annual Digitalisation Scheme

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global shipping: digital solutions. File Image / Pixabay.

PIER 21, an initiative set up by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore to accelerate the development of digital practice in the maritime space, has been launched for another year attracting record interest.

The event showcases start ups focussed on the maritime space and firms compete for funding for their specific projects.

This year, the event's Smart Port Challenge attracted close to 200 proposals, according to the MPA. Winners in this section were Clearbot, Open Ocean Robotics, and GT Wings in first, second and third place respectively.

Under another branch of the scheme, 28 firms have been selected to join the 12-week PIER71 Accelerate programme that "helps start-ups test and validate business model(s) and go-to-market strategies for their proposed solutions".

Participating start ups in this year's round is Sweden's Cetasol whose chief executive was interviewed by Ship & Bunker last month.

Twenty start-ups have secured 30 letters of intent for collaboration with Singapore-based companies that pave the way to funding grants, the MPA said.

Digitalisation is viewed in the shipping and port industries as a way to increase efficiency as well as reducing the sector's carbon footprint.