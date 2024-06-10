BUNKER JOBS: Unicore Seeks Bunker Purchaser in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in a similar position. Image Credit: Unicore

Marine fuels firm Unicore is seeking to hire a bunker purchaser in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in a similar position, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Track pricing window activities and develop critical understanding of market fundamentals that support trading calls.

Furnish trading activity and market intelligence reports on a daily, weekly, monthly basis as required. Update regional and local information to respective stakeholders.

Utilise relevant statistical and hedging tools to achieve competitive prices and optimise trading profits. Proficiency in derivative contracts/swaps pricing or other risk management tools is preferred.

Establish, develop and optimise strategic partnerships with both suppliers and global marketing teams through consistent engagements.

Evaluate and negotiate purchase contracts with suppliers.

