BUNKER JOBS: Unicore Seeks Bunker Purchaser in Singapore
Monday June 10, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in a similar position. Image Credit: Unicore
Marine fuels firm Unicore is seeking to hire a bunker purchaser in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in a similar position, it said in a job advertisement last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Track pricing window activities and develop critical understanding of market fundamentals that support trading calls.
- Furnish trading activity and market intelligence reports on a daily, weekly, monthly basis as required. Update regional and local information to respective stakeholders.
- Utilise relevant statistical and hedging tools to achieve competitive prices and optimise trading profits. Proficiency in derivative contracts/swaps pricing or other risk management tools is preferred.
- Establish, develop and optimise strategic partnerships with both suppliers and global marketing teams through consistent engagements.
- Evaluate and negotiate purchase contracts with suppliers.
