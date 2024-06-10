BUNKER JOBS: Unicore Seeks Bunker Purchaser in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday June 10, 2024

Marine fuels firm Unicore is seeking to hire a bunker purchaser in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in a similar position, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Track pricing window activities and develop critical understanding of market fundamentals that support trading calls.
  • Furnish trading activity and market intelligence reports on a daily, weekly, monthly basis as required. Update regional and local information to respective stakeholders.
  • Utilise relevant statistical and hedging tools to achieve competitive prices and optimise trading profits. Proficiency in derivative contracts/swaps pricing or other risk management tools is preferred.
  • Establish, develop and optimise strategic partnerships with both suppliers and global marketing teams through consistent engagements.
  • Evaluate and negotiate purchase contracts with suppliers.

For more information, click here.

