BUNKER JOBS: Chimbusco Pan Nation Seeks Credit Analyst in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with good Cantonese and Mandarin as well as English, and a strong analytical background. Image Credit: Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co

Bunker supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co is seeking to hire a marine credit analyst in Hong Kong.

The company is looking for candidates with good Cantonese and Mandarin as well as English, and a strong analytical background, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Reporting to the Credit Manager, provide comprehensive credit analysis and reviews of clients including annual and initial to assess the creditworthiness of the clients

Able to analyze and generate credit, financial and management reports

Undertake ad-hoc credit-related projects when required such as portfolio review, industry/sector review

Provide credit support to bunker teams

Maintain the credit system and ensure that credit policies and processes are complied with

Any other ad hoc duties as assigned

For more information, click here.