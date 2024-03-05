Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Chimbusco Pan Nation Seeks Credit Analyst in Hong Kong
Tuesday March 5, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with good Cantonese and Mandarin as well as English, and a strong analytical background. Image Credit: Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co
Bunker supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co is seeking to hire a marine credit analyst in Hong Kong.
The company is looking for candidates with good Cantonese and Mandarin as well as English, and a strong analytical background, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Reporting to the Credit Manager, provide comprehensive credit analysis and reviews of clients including annual and initial to assess the creditworthiness of the clients
- Able to analyze and generate credit, financial and management reports
- Undertake ad-hoc credit-related projects when required such as portfolio review, industry/sector review
- Provide credit support to bunker teams
- Maintain the credit system and ensure that credit policies and processes are complied with
- Any other ad hoc duties as assigned
For more information, click here.