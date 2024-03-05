BUNKER JOBS: Chimbusco Pan Nation Seeks Credit Analyst in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday March 5, 2024

Bunker supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co is seeking to hire a marine credit analyst in Hong Kong.

The company is looking for candidates with good Cantonese and Mandarin as well as English, and a strong analytical background, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Reporting to the Credit Manager, provide comprehensive credit analysis and reviews of clients including annual and initial to assess the creditworthiness of the clients
  • Able to analyze and generate credit, financial and management reports
  • Undertake ad-hoc credit-related projects when required such as portfolio review, industry/sector review
  • Provide credit support to bunker teams
  • Maintain the credit system and ensure that credit policies and processes are complied with
  • Any other ad hoc duties as assigned

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com