Bunker Clerk Jailed Over Singapore Shell MGO Misappropriation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wong assisted in the misappropriation of more than 27,000 mt of MGO worth $12.82 million from Shell's Pulau Bukom refinery between 2014 and 2018. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

A former bunker clerk has been jailed in Singapore over his role in the misappropriation of MGO worth almost $13 million from Shell's Singapore refinery.

Wong Kuin Wah, working at the time of the allegations for Sentek Marine & Trading, was handed a jail sentence of seven and a half years at a Singapore court on Monday, local newspaper the Straits Times reported. Wong was assigned to the bunker delivery vessel Sentek 26.

The Singaporean had pleaded guilty to 12 counts of facilitating the receipt of the misappropriated fuel.

