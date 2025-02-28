EPS Secures Funding for Two LNG-Fuelled Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

EPS has secured funding for two boxships currently under construction. Image Credit: EPS

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has obtained financing for its two LNG-fuelled container ships currently under construction at Jiangsu New Times Shipbuilding.

EPS signed the financing agreement with SPDP Financial Leasing in Shanghai, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The vessels will be equipped with dual-fuel engines, allowing them to operate on both LNG and conventional marine fuels.

Each ship measures 366 meters in length and 56 meters in width, with a structural draft of 30.2 meters, and will meet IMO Tier III emission standards.

"This agreement further strengthens the longstanding collaboration between EPS and SPDBFL, exemplifying SPDBFL's commitment to international shipping finance, supporting China's shipbuilding sector, and fostering closer industry-finance integration," EPS said.