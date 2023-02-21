Singapore: Paperless Transaction Adds Kudos to Biofuel Pilot

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Biofuel bunker operation. Image Credit / ONE.

Digital paperwork and biofuel feature in a successful trial mounted by liner company One Network Express at the southeast Asian bunkering hub of Singapore.

The MOL Endownment refuelled at the port with B24 biofuel which is a blend of used cooking oil methyl ester (UCOME) and very low sulphur fuel oil, according to ONE.

The biofuel trial, the company's fourth, forms part of a Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation pilot project to draw up a quality control framework for marine biofuels.

Among the documents executed digitally during the bunkering operation were the certificate of quality, bunkering sales confirmation, bunker delivery note and bunkering sales invoice.

The transaction was facilitated by the Singapore Trade Data Exchange.

"This digitization of bunkering documents helped to reduce the paper-based processes and made the transaction more efficient and secure," according to the company.

UCOME is derived from used cooking oil.