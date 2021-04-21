SMW 2021: Singapore Panel Recommends Nine Pathways to Shipping Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The panel shared its recommendations as part of Singapore Maritime Week. Image Credit: MPA

The international advisory panel set up by Singapore's authorities last year has identified nine 'pathways to maritime decarbonisation'.

The panel was arranged in July 2020 with the aim of developing a strategy to help the shipping industry to meet the International Maritime Organization's goals for eliminating greenhouse gas emissions.

The panel has recommended the following nine pathways as part of that strategy, Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority announced as part of Singapore Maritime Week on Wednesday:

Shape common metrics for carbon accounting

Set standards for new technologies and solutions

Pilot trials and deploy solutions

Build flexible ship capabilities and relevant infrastructure

Develop green financing mechanisms

Develop mechanisms that could support carbon pricing

Act as custodian for and deploy R&D funds and grants

Multiply local, regional and global collaboration across stakeholders

Set up a decarbonisation centre

"We thank the IAP for the significant effort and thought which went into producing the report," Chee Hong Tat, Singapore's minister for foreign affairs and transport, said in the MPA statement.

"We will consider their recommendations when developing the Maritime Singapore Decarbonisation Blueprint 2050.

"The fight against climate change is a global ambition and a collective responsibility.

"Singapore is committed to do our part to support the IMO and the international maritime community in climate action."