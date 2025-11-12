Hyundai Motor Group Plans Hydrogen Port with Bunkering Prospect

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project aims to support future hydrogen and ammonia bunkering in South Korea. Image Credit: Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Group has signed an agreement with Pyeongtaek City and other partners to develop a hydrogen port in South Korea with plans to include hydrogen and ammonia bunkering facilities.

The initiative will focus on building hydrogen-based energy systems at Pyeongtaek Port to support cleaner port operations, Hyundai Motor Group said in a press release on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, Hyundai Motor will lead the hydrogen-related strategy, with Kia and Hyundai Glovis responsible for installing and operating hydrogen fuel cell generators at their Pyeongtaek Port sites.

A 15 km pipeline from a nearby hydrogen production complex will supply the port, creating a stable hydrogen energy network.

The project will also explore shore power systems to reduce emissions from berthed ships.

"Long-term plans for the project include developing hydrogen and ammonia bunkering facilities to support future zero-emission vessels and exploring the adoption of Alternative Maritime Power (AMP) systems to reduce emissions from berthed ships," the company said.