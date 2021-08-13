Advantis Bunkering Now Offering HSFO in Sri Lanka

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Advantis Bunkering now delivering HSFO in Sri Lanka. Image Credit: Advantis Bunkering

Colombo-based supplier Advantis Bunkering has announced it is offering high sulfur marine fuels in Sri Lanka with immediate effect.

“With this introduction we are expanding our customer base and providing an option for scrubber fitted vessels to call the Port of Colombo," Advantis Bunkering’s CEO Kushan Desilva said in an emailed note to Ship & Bunker.

While scrubber equipped vessels make up a small percentage of the overall global fleet by number, the technology's uptake on typically larger vessels has meant meaningful demand for HSFO continues despite the January 1, 2020 introduction of a 0.50%S cap on marine fuel.

High sulfur product still makes up some 25% of sales by volume in Singapore, by far the world's largest bunkering port, while earlier this week Alphaliner reported that an average of 35% of top 10 box carrier capacity comprised scrubber-equipped vessels.

Advantis is a subsidiary of Hayley’s PLC which comprises three physical bunker suppliers operating in Sri Lankan waters - Lanka Maritime Services Limited, Lanka Bunkering Services Limited and Moceti International Pvt Limited.