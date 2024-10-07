New Zealand Navy Survey Vessel Sinks off Samoa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

All 75 crew and passengers of the HMNZS Manawanui were rescued in the early hours of Sunday morning. Image Credit: New Zealand Defence Force

The crew and passengers of a specialist survey vessel operated by the New Zealand Navy have been rescued after the ship ran aground on Saturday evening.

All 75 crew and passengers of the HMNZS Manawanui were rescued in the early hours of Sunday morning, the New Zealand Defence Force said in a statement on its website.

The ship was grounded off the southern coast of Upolu, Samoa on Saturday evening.

"At this stage the exact cause of the grounding is unknown and this will need further investigation," the New Zealand Defence Force said.

"At 6.40am Sunday, the ship was listing heavily and smoke was visible from the ship.

"At 9.00am it was known to have capsized and was below the surface.

"The NZDF is working with authorities to understand the implications and minimise the environmental impacts."