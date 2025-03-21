Mitsubishi Wins Order for Three Methanol-Fuelled Vessels from Toyota

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The three ro-ro vessels will be built in Japan, with deliveries scheduled for 2028. Image Credit: MHI

Japan's Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has received orders for three dual-fuel methanol ro-ro vessels from Toyofuji Shipping – a subsidiary of Toyota Group.

These vessels will be constructed at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Enoura Plant in Yamaguchi, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

They will feature dual-fuel methanol engines, enabling them to run on methanol and conventional marine fuels.

Mitsubishi claims these ships will be able to reduce CO2 emissions by more than 20% compared to conventional-powered ships.

Each vessel will accommodate approximately 2,300 passenger vehicles, with deliveries set to begin in 2028.

"This is MHI's second order for construction of coastal RORO vessels for service in Japan, following an order for two methanol-fueled RORO vessels placed with Mitsubishi Shipbuilding in June 2024," it said.