Singapore: Field Narrows in Shell Refinery Sale

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Deal expected to be concluded late 2024. File Image / Pixabay.

Vitol is in the running to take over Shell's Singapore refinery assets, according to Reuters.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the news agency said that the commodities trader was on a short-list of at least four companies that are potential bidders for the plant.

The firms mentioned in the report including Vitol did not respond to requests for comment, the report said.

Shell's Bukom 237,000 barrels a day refinery is among the assets for sale following a strategic review by the oil major.

A buyer of the assets on Bukom and Jurong islands would gain a foothold in Asia's main oil trading hub but would also face competition from newer refineries in China and elsewhere, the report said.