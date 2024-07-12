Registration Opens for SIBCON 2024

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The event is held every two years, and 2022's iteration involved more than 1,800 participants from more than 60 countries. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Registration has now opened for SIBCON 2024, this year's iteration of the world's largest bunker industry event.

This year's main conference will be held on October 9-10 at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore, with the theme of 'accelerating the maritime fuel transition', the event's organisers said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

In a pre-conference symposium on October 8, the Maritime and Port Authority will give an update on its digital bunkering initiative.

During the main conference on the next few days, senior executives from companies including KPI OceanConnect, TFG Marine and Maersk Oil Trading will discuss a range of issues facing the bunker industry.

The event is held every two years, and 2022's iteration involved more than 1,800 participants from more than 60 countries.

For information on ticket prices and how to book, click here.