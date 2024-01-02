Malaysian Bunker Firm Tumpuan Megah to Launch Biofuel Supply in Q1

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Malaysian marine fuels company Tumpuan Megah Development is set to start supplying biofuel bunker blends in the coming months after receiving ISCC certification.

The firm, a subsidiary of Straits Energy Resources, plans to enter the biofuel blend trading and bunkering business in the first quarter, Straits Energy Resources said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Tumpuan Megah has received the ISCC EU certification.

"Tumpuan Megah is the first Malaysian industry player to attain ISCC EU certification, signifying a leadership role in efforts to reduce the shipping sector's carbon footprint," the company said in the statement.

"The certification allows maritime industry players to demonstrate compliance with EU sustainability and GHG emission-saving criteria, including the strict guidelines of the EU Renewable Energy Directive."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.