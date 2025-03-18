MOL to Charter Two More Ethane Carriers to SCG Chemicals

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two vessels will be used to transport ethane for SCG Chemicals’ plants in Vietnam. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping firm Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has signed a charter deal with Thailand-based SCG Chemicals for two ethane carriers, bringing the total charter deal to five vessels.

The two 100,000 m3 capacity very large ethane carriers will be built by Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea, with deliveries expected in 2028, MOL said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The vessels will be equipped with dual-fuel engines, meaning they can run on ethane and conventional marine fuels.

These vessels could potentially utilise boil-off gas from their cargo as a fuel source.

Boil-off gas refers to the vaporised portion of liquefied gas cargo, such as LNG or ethane, that naturally evaporates due to heat ingress during transportation.

Many dual-fuel vessels, particularly LNG carriers, are designed to use boil-off gas as fuel for propulsion. This enhances fuel efficiency, reduces emissions, and minimises the need for frequent bunkering.

The two vessels will be used to transport ethane for SCG Chemicals’ plants in Vietnam.

In January, MOL signed a charter deal with SCG Chemicals for three carriers.