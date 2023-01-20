BUNKER JOBS: BMS United Seeks Bunker Trader in Asia

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday January 20, 2023

Marine fuel trading firm BMS United is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Asia.

The company is looking for candidates with several years of sales and trading experience and a degree, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Physical bunker-trading of marine fuels (HFO, MGO, MDO and others.) from sourcing, selling and account servicing worldwide
  • Work closely with Senior Bunker Traders and Team Leader in order to achieve sales target
  • Business and market development, along with customer retention
  • Support trading team with ad-hoc duties when required

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com