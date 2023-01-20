Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: BMS United Seeks Bunker Trader in Asia
Friday January 20, 2023
The role is based in Asia. Image Credit: BMS United
Marine fuel trading firm BMS United is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Asia.
The company is looking for candidates with several years of sales and trading experience and a degree, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Physical bunker-trading of marine fuels (HFO, MGO, MDO and others.) from sourcing, selling and account servicing worldwide
- Work closely with Senior Bunker Traders and Team Leader in order to achieve sales target
- Business and market development, along with customer retention
- Support trading team with ad-hoc duties when required
