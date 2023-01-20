BUNKER JOBS: BMS United Seeks Bunker Trader in Asia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Asia. Image Credit: BMS United

Marine fuel trading firm BMS United is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Asia.

The company is looking for candidates with several years of sales and trading experience and a degree, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Physical bunker-trading of marine fuels (HFO, MGO, MDO and others.) from sourcing, selling and account servicing worldwide

Work closely with Senior Bunker Traders and Team Leader in order to achieve sales target

Business and market development, along with customer retention

Support trading team with ad-hoc duties when required

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.