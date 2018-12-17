Bunker Vessel Arrested in Singapore

Bunker tanker under arrest. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker tanker Singa Intan has been arrested in Singapore, the latest records from the Supreme Court of Singapore show.

Shipping databases indicate the vessel is controlled by Malaysian bunkering interests.

The arrest took place on Friday December 14, 2018 at 3:56am local time following action H.A. & Chung Partnership.

The 1994-built, 1,300 dwt vessel is valued at $770,000 by VesselsValue.com.

The reason for the arrest is currently unclear, but such action is typical in instances of payment dispute.