Singapore Appoints New Port Master

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore is the world's largest location for marine fuel sales. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) has appointed a new port master at the world's largest marine fuels hub.

Chong Jia Chyuan has been appointed as port master as of November 1, the MPA said in a statement on its website on Friday.

Charles Alexandar De Souza remains as deputy port master, and Shawn Hoe Yong Cheung has been appointed as an additional deputy port master as of November 1, the authority said.

Singapore is the world's largest location for marine fuel sales, with conventional bunker volumes typically totalling around 50 million mt per year. The MPA's status as both a port authority and national regulator give it a set of powers that most other port authorities do not have.