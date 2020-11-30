Malaysia Scraps Port Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Melaka, Malaysia. File Image / Pixabay.

A grandiose port project earmarked for the southwestern port city of Melaka has had its funding pulled.

The Melaka Gateway offshore port project has been scrapped by the regional government, according to the Straits Times.

The deep sea port involved reclaming land off the Melaka coast and had both Malaysian and Chinese partners.

The Chinese company involved in the project has since left, the report said.

Malaysia has long harboured ambition to create port infrastructure able to rival Singapore, which dominates the region as the biggest and shipping and bunkering hub.

Melaka is located along the busy shipping lane of the Malacca Strait.