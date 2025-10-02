Itochu's 2027 Ammonia Bunker Vessel to Be Managed by BSM

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MOL and Itochu plan to conduct an ammonia bunkering pilot using the vessel in Singapore in 2027. Image Credit: BSM

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) has been appointed to provide technical management for Itochu's planned ammonia bunkering vessel, set to enter service in Singapore in 2027.

The 5,000 m3 ship will be the world's first dedicated ammonia bunker vessel, BSM said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

As reported earlier, Itochu and MOL have announced a joint initiative to collaborate on a ship-to-ship ammonia bunkering pilot in Singapore.

BSM has been building expertise in ammonia handling at an early stage to prepare for both the first ammonia bunkering vessel and future ammonia-fuelled ships.

The company has already developed operational procedures to address ammonia-related challenges and begun running training courses at its centers to raise awareness of new fuels and technologies.