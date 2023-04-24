Hafnia Takes on LNG Bunkers for First Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is the first of four dual-fuelled tankers which are being chartered to TotalEnergies and Equinor upon their arrival in the Hafnia fleet. Image Credit: Hafnia

Tanker firm Hafnia has had a vessel in its owned fleet taking on LNG as a bunker fuel for the first time.

The Hafnia Languedoc was refuelled with LNG for the first time at Pengerang in Malaysia in the middle of April, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Saturday.

The vessel is the first of four dual-fuelled tankers which are being chartered to TotalEnergies and Equinor upon their arrival in the Hafnia fleet. The vessel was delivered in March.

"We look forward to sharing more on LNG bunkering in the months to come, as we take over more LNG dual fuel vessels," the company said in the post.