Australia Investigates Bulk Carrier Power Failure Off Newcastle

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The investigation is expected to be completed in Q1 2026. File Image / Pixabay

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has launched an investigation into a propulsion failure involving the bulk carrier Basic Victory north of Newcastle.

The Basic Victory lost power while waiting to berth on 30 July and, over several hours, drifted to within three miles of land, according to the ATSB update on its website.

ATSB investigators boarded the ship after it berthed in Newcastle on 7 August, collecting evidence including interviews and operational data.

The investigation will examine the cause of the propulsion failure as well as the emergency response, both onboard and ashore.

A final report is due in early 2026.

"Should a critical safety issue be identified at any time during the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify the operators of the ship and the port, and other relevant parties so that appropriate and timely safety action can be taken," it said.