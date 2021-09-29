Asia/Pacific News
Bunker Jobs: Supply Manager, Hong Kong
Wednesday September 29, 2021
Banle Energy International Limited is seeking to hire a Supply Manager for our Hong Kong office.
Our company website: www.banle-intl.com
We are looking for candidates preferable with more than 3 years solid experiences in Supplier management.
The key responsibilities and job requirements for the roles:
Key Responsibilities
- Responsible for overall bunkering operations and supply function
- Handle daily enquires, operations and supplier relationships
-
Maintain existing and develop new local suppliers in East Asia Region, especially Hong Kong market.
Job Requirements
- Familiar supply and bunkering operations, experience in Hong Kong market preferred
- Good contacts with local suppliers and suppliers in the East Asia Region
- Fluent in English, Mandarin and preferably with Cantonese
- Tertiary education with Bachelor Degree preferred
- Able to work independent
- Readily and easily contactable by mobile phone
Interested parties should submit their resume in confidence to admin@banle-intl.com