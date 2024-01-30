TFG Marine Adds LNG-Fuelled Bunker Tanker to Singapore Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm TFG Marine has added a bunker tanker capable of running on LNG to its fleet in Singapore.

The 5,000 DWT dual-fuelled tanker MT Diligence was built and operated for TFG by CBS Ventures Pte Ltd, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The vessel will be used for VLSFO and biofuel bunker deliveries.

"We're delighted to see this modern, efficient vessel on the water, thanks to our collaboration with CBS Ventures Pte Ltd," Kenneth Dam, global head of bunkering at TFG Marine, said in the statement.

"Within a short period of time TFG has grown to be one of the premier suppliers of a range of bunker fuels for vessels calling at the Port of Singapore.

"Deploying a vessel that can be powered by LNG helps TFG Marine to meet its licence requirement and our commitment to the Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore."