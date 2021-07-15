Asia/Pacific News
Samsung Heavy Industries to Build Fuel Cell-Powered LNG Carrier
The South Korean company is planning a demonstration of the design at the Geoje shipyard before moving on to a full-scale marketing campaign to shipowners. File Image / Pixabay
South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries is set to build an LNG carrier powered by fuel cells.
The company has already developed the design for the carrier, powered by solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC), and received approval in principle from classification society DNV, it said in a statement on its website earlier this month.
"The fuel cell-powered LNG carrier developed by Samsung Heavy Industries is an innovative method that does not require an internal combustion engine or other equipment that uses oil by replacing the ship's propulsion engine with an SOFC using naturally vaporized LNG," the company said in the statement.
The company is planning a demonstration of the design at the Geoje shipyard before moving on to a full-scale marketing campaign to shipowners, it said.
