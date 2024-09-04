Barge Deliveries to Resume at Pakistani Ports After End of Monsoon Season Next Week

by Ship & Bunker News Team

OSRFSS supplies VLSFO and LSMGO at Pakistani ports by self-propelled barges. File Image / Pixabay

Outer anchorage bunker deliveries by barge are set to resume at some Pakistani ports from late next week with the end of the monsoon season.

The monsoon season will end on September 15, local physical marine fuel supplier Ocean Straight Run Fuel Supply Services told Ship & Bunker by email on Wednesday.

The firm will then resume outer anchorage bunker barge deliveries at Port Karachi and Port Bin Qasim from that point as a result, the company representative said.

OSRFSS supplies VLSFO and LSMGO at Pakistani ports by self-propelled barges, as well as by truck at Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Jebel Ali and Sharjah.