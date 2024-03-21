BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Tura Executive

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.

Recruitment company Tura Executive highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in bunker trading and an educational background in economics, finance, shipping or energy.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for developing relations with suppliers

Build relationships with Customers (Shipowners, Charterers, Operators and Brokers)

Provide and assess bunker levels for designated bunker markets

Handling of trade documentation (nominations, confirmations, invoices, NOC's, etc.)

Assist in supplier evaluations

Assist bunker operations in supply co-ordination

For more information, click here.