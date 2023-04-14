EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Cockett Seeks Sales and Marketing Executive in Dubai
Friday April 14, 2023
The role is based in Cockett's Dubai office. Image Credit: Cockett Group
Marine fuel trading firm Cockett Group is seeking to hire a sales and marketing executive in Dubai.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, a relevant education and previous experience in marketing and sales, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Business development by adding new customers and / or broadening activities with existing customers
- Liaise with Commercial department to identify and secure prospects
- Assist in the development of marketing materials alongside Communications and Commercial Departments
- Support analysis of changes in the industry, market activity and potential client list
- Develop and maintain up to date information on prospective clients and continuously maintain the Group database to reflect these
- Seek out and maintain long term relationships, both external and internal
