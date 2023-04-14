BUNKER JOBS: Cockett Seeks Sales and Marketing Executive in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Cockett's Dubai office. Image Credit: Cockett Group

Marine fuel trading firm Cockett Group is seeking to hire a sales and marketing executive in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, a relevant education and previous experience in marketing and sales, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Business development by adding new customers and / or broadening activities with existing customers

Liaise with Commercial department to identify and secure prospects

Assist in the development of marketing materials alongside Communications and Commercial Departments

Support analysis of changes in the industry, market activity and potential client list

Develop and maintain up to date information on prospective clients and continuously maintain the Group database to reflect these

Seek out and maintain long term relationships, both external and internal

For more information, click here.