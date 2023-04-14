BUNKER JOBS: Cockett Seeks Sales and Marketing Executive in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday April 14, 2023

Marine fuel trading firm Cockett Group is seeking to hire a sales and marketing executive in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, a relevant education and previous experience in marketing and sales, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Business development by adding new customers and / or broadening activities with existing customers
  • Liaise with Commercial department to identify and secure prospects
  • Assist in the development of marketing materials alongside Communications and Commercial Departments
  • Support analysis of changes in the industry, market activity and potential client list
  • Develop and maintain up to date information on prospective clients and continuously maintain the Group database to reflect these
  • Seek out and maintain long term relationships, both external and internal

