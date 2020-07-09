Clean Products Tanker Faces Six-Month Ban From UAE for Illegal Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship will be banned from visiting UAE waters for six months. File Image / Pixabay

A small clean products tanker has been banned from UAE waters for six months for an illegal bunker operation, according to the country's Federal Transport Authority.

The Hong-Kong flagged Hong Hai 6 will be banned from anchoring and operating in UAE ports and waters for six months from July 8, the authority said in a circular Wednesday.

The ship "has been found carrying out unauthorized bunkering operation by receiving bunker from unlicensed bunkering barge despite knowing that it is illegal operation and without obtaining approval from local authorities," the authority said.

As well as imposing the ban, the authority is also initiating legal action against all parties involved in the operation, it said.

Bunker brokerage NSI pointed out the circular to its customers in an emailed note Thursday.

"KYC extends to more than knowing that your proposed counterparty is not featured on any sanctions lists and that they operate from an acceptable bank, much more scrutiny and due diligence is required to protect a ship owners interest," Michael Donaldson-Badger, the company's managing director in Dubai, said in the note.

"As barging integrity and product origin is again making the headlines we stand ready to assist our customers with the deep KYC information required to protect interests."