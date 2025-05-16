First European-Built CO2 Carrier Launched

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will be used to safely transport liquified CO2 in Europe. Image Credit: Royal Wagenborg

Royal Wagenborg and INEOS Energy have launched the first European-built CO2 carrier to support carbon capture and storage across the continent.

The Carbon Destroyer 1 was launched at the Royal Niestern Sander shipyard in the Netherlands, maritime logistics firm Royal Wagenborg said in a website statement on Wednesday.

The ship has a carrying capacity of 5,000 tonnes of liquified CO2 and will support the INEOS Energy-led Greensand CO2 project in the Danish North Sea, where it is developing a CO2 storage facility.

According to the European Commission, the EU will need to store about 250 million tonnes of CO2 annually by 2040 to align with the Paris agreement targets.

"The launch of Carbon Destroyer 1 is an important next step for Carbon Capture and Storage in Europe, Mads Weng Gade, CEO of INEOS Energy Europe, said.

" We are demonstrating that Carbon Storage is commercially viable and a far better way to decarbonise Europe without its deindustrialisation."