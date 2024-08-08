EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai
Thursday August 8, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in bunker trading and an existing portfolio of clients and customers. Image Credit: Advanced Resource Managers
A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a back-to-back bunker trader in Dubai.
Recruitment company Advanced Resource Managers highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company.
The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in bunker trading and an existing portfolio of clients and customers.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Purchase and resale of marine fuels to clients
- Develop and maintain relationships with suppliers and customers
- Negotiate contracts and pricing agreements
- Monitor market trends and adjust trading strategies accordingly
- Provide exceptional customer service and support
- Manage logistics and ensure timely delivery of products
- Collaborate with internal teams to ensure compliance with company policies and regulations
