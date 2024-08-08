BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a back-to-back bunker trader in Dubai.

Recruitment company Advanced Resource Managers highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in bunker trading and an existing portfolio of clients and customers.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Purchase and resale of marine fuels to clients

Develop and maintain relationships with suppliers and customers

Negotiate contracts and pricing agreements

Monitor market trends and adjust trading strategies accordingly

Provide exceptional customer service and support

Manage logistics and ensure timely delivery of products

Collaborate with internal teams to ensure compliance with company policies and regulations

