Norway Brings Carbon Capture Firm Into Green Shipping Programme

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Norway's Green Shipping Programme is a public-private partnership seeking to advance the government's maritime decarbonisation strategy. File Image / Pixabay

Norway's government has brought a carbon capture firm into its Green Shipping Programme that seeks to advance its maritime decarbonisation strategy.

Carbon capture technology company Ionada announced its participation in Norway's Green Shipping Programme in a statement on its website this week.

As part of the programme Ionada will develop a pilot onboard carbon capture system for shipping using its membrane technology.

The firm says its carbon capture technology can reduce the space requirements for the systems by as much as 50%, compared with other models for the shipping industry.

"We are excited to join the Green Shipping Programme and work alongside other industry leaders to promote sustainable shipping practices," Frode Helland-Evebø, commercial vice president at Ionada, said in the statement.

"Our patented hollow fiber membrane technology has the potential to revolutionize the carbon capture industry, and we believe it can play a key role in reducing emissions from the maritime sector."