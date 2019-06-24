Greenergy Expands UK Bunker Ops

Varun Chhabria, Group Head of Marine Fuels, Greenergy. Image Credit: Greenergy

UK-based supplier Greenergy has expanded its marine fuel supply operations to Tyne in the north east of England.

The firm says its facilities at Tyne allow for supply both by road and ex-pipe at a rate up to 250cbm/hour.

The move follows the UK road fuels supplier's initial move into the marine space earlier this year, when it commenced MGO supply from Thurrock, covering the Thames and South East England, and from Eastham covering the Mersey, the North West, North Wales and South Scotland.

"Our marine fuel sales are growing strongly and we expect to extend our supply footprint further in the coming months, making our marine fuel available to customers in new regions," said Varun Chhabria, Group Head of Marine Fuels at Greenergy.