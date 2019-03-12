Road Fuels Player Starts New UK Bunker Supply Ops

Varun Chhabria, Group Head of Marine Fuels, Greenergy. Image Credit: Greenergy

UK road fuels supplier Greenergy has taken the next steps in its plan to take advantage of the upcoming IMO 2020 rule to move into the marine fuels market.

Following the appointment of former Certas Energy man Varun Chhabria last October as its Group Head of Marine Fuels, Greenergy says it has now commenced MGO supply from Thurrock, covering the Thames and South East England, and from Eastham covering the Mersey, the North West, North Wales and South Scotland.

"These new supply locations mark an important step in Greenergy's ongoing expansion plans into the marine fuels sector, complementing its existing supply," the supplier said.

With the global 0.50% sulfur cap coming into force from January 1, 2020, next year MGO is tipped to replace HFO as the industry's most popular marine fuel.