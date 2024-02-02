Trefoil Trading Hires Executive Director From Bunker Holding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Blok was previously a head of trading desk at Bunker Holding in Copenhagen from September 2021 to April 2023. Image Credit: Ruben Blok / LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm Trefoil Trading has hired a new executive director from Bunker Holding.

Ruben Blok has joined the company as executive director in Rotterdam as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Blok was previously a head of trading desk at Bunker Holding in Copenhagen from September 2021 to April 2023, and has been taking a period of garden leave since then.

He had earlier worked in a variety of bunkering roles since 2007 for companies including VARO Energy, Maersk Oil Trading, OW Bunker, Unicore Fuel and Dan-Bunkering.

"Trefoil is undoubtedly the industry leader and pioneer in marine biofuels, having already supplied over 500,000 metric tons," Blok said in the post.

"Leveraging its extensive expertise in various bioproducts, I'm excited to help bring that knowledge to a global audience, offering a robust and sustainable way to reduce our clients' footprint while boosting their global trade.

"We ensure seamless delivery with Burando Barging, our logistics partner, which boasts over 120 vessels."