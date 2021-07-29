Russia's Norilsk Nickel to Extend Use of Nuclear-Powered Icebreakers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rosatom's icebreakers will now support Norilsk's operations from November to May each year. Image Credit: Norilsk Nickel

Russian metals company Norilsk Nickel has signed a deal to extend its use of nuclear-powered icebreakers in the Northern Sea Route.

The company has agreed an addendum to its 2018 icebreaker cooperation agreement with Rosatom, it said in a statement on its website last week. The deal will now last until at least 2030.

As part of the deal, Rosatom has agreed to extend the period in which its icebreakers support Norilsk Nickel to November to May each year.

Rosatom is likely to operate a future icebreaker for Norilsk running on LNG and diesel, and will consider taking on another nuclear-powered vessel once the current generation are retired.